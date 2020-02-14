Higher copper sales, production boosts First Quantum's Q4

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) swung to a surprise Q4 profit, helped by higher sales and production driven in part by the ramp up of its Cobre Panama copper mine.

Total Q4 copper production rose 29% to a quarterly record 204,270 metric tons, while sales volumes jumped 32% to 205,964 mt.

First Quantum's Q4 average copper price realization fell 7.4% to $2.62/lb. from $2.83/lb. in the year-ago quarter, as the metal's demand fell especially from top consumer China.

For FY 2020, the company forecasts copper production of 830K-880K mt at all-in sustaining cost of $1.70-$1.85/lb.; capital spending is projected to remain flat at $850M.