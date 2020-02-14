Deutsche Bank steps to the sidelines on BlackRock

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell downgrades BlackRock (BLK -0.3% ) to Hold from Buy on the premise that "asset manager stocks may pause after a good run so far this year."

Q4 turned out to be one of the best earnings seasons for traditional asset managers "in recent memory," Bedell writes, adding that the subsector outperforming exchanges, e-bokers, and trust banks by more than 600 basis points.

That rally may stall as fundamentals continue to be "quite challenged."

In the past six months, BlackRock shares have risen 35% vs. the financials sector median performance of +7.5%.

Bedell lists exchanges as his most favored subsector, with CME Group (CME +0.6% ) being his top pick; also likes Cboe Group (CBOE +0.7% ) on leverage to market volatility.

Bedell's Hold rating goes against the Quant rating of Very Bullish and Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (8 Very Bullish, 6 Bullish, 4 Neutral).