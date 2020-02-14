Stocks off to flat start, hold weekly gains

Stocks open with little movement, as investor concerns about the rise in coronavirus cases appear to have faded again; Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all up or down 0.1%.

The market also seems undeterred by fresh tensions between the U.S. and China that emerged overnight after the U.S. charged Huawei and two of its U.S. subsidiaries with racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets.

Core U.S. retail sales came in flat last month, but any concerns are somewhat offset as Nvidia ( +6% ) led several companies in reporting better than expected earnings.

European markets trade lower, with France's CAC and U.K.'s FTSE both -0.3% and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.4% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P sectors shows real estate ( +0.5% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.3% ) leading with modest gains, while the energy ( -0.4% ), health care ( -0.3% ) and financials ( -0.1% ) groups trade slightly lower.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields 4 bps lower to 1.41% and 1.58%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 99.01.