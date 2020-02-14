Analysts raise Datadog targets after beats

Morgan Stanley (Equal-Weight) raises its Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) target from $48 to $50 after yesterday's beats and upside outlook.

The firm says that the "quickly expanding product portfolio" suggests that the FY20 outlook will prove conservative, but thinks the current valuation level already takes this into account.

Rosenblatt (Buy) lifts DDOG from $50 to $61 based on a FY30 FCF expectation of $1B.

The firm notes the upcoming lockup expiration, which could carry some risk for the company.