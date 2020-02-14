More on Research Solutions Q2 results

Research Solutions (OTCQB:RSSS) reported Q2 revenue growth of 7.7% Y/Y to $7.53M.

Platform subscription revenue up 42% Y/Y to $0.95M, with a 27% Y/Y increase in total Platform deployments to 338 and upselling current platform customers.

Transaction revenue increased 4% Y/Y to $6.6M.

Total gross margin increased 180 bps to 30.2%; the increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business.

Platform gross margin increase 120 bps to 82.9% whereas, Transaction gross margin declined 20 bps to 22.6%.

Total active customers increased 6% Y/Y to 1,139 and transaction count increased 5% Y/Y to 213K.

The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue up 38% to $3.7M.

Cash and equivalents amounted to $6.8M (+25.9% Q/Q).

There were no outstanding borrowings under the company's $2.5M revolving line of credit.

The Company had no long-term liabilities or other debt.

Previously: Research Solutions reports Q2 results (Feb. 13)