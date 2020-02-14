Nokia, Iliad team on 5G rollout

Nokia (NOK -0.8% ) is extending its partnership with Iliad Group (OTCPK:ILIAY) in order to roll out 5G networks across France and Italy.

The two will now focus on network modernization and 5G introduction in the two countries, making 5G benefits available to 17M subscribers.

It will apply Nokia's AirScale radio access technology in order to tap early 5G networks while still supporting 4G/LTE in the same system.

Nokia has worked with Iliad in France since 2012, and in Italy since 2018.