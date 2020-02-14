Triton International gains after pointing to market improvement

Triton International (TRTN +2.4% ) trades higher despite missing analyst estimates on both lines its Q4 report.

Investors may be reacting to some positive comments made by Triton CEO Brian Sondey alongside the quarterly numbers.

"During December and January we started to see signs that market conditions were improving. Our customers have been hopeful that trade volumes will benefit from the agreement to ease the U.S. / China trade dispute, and we experienced more balanced pick-up and drop-off activity and a stabilization to our utilization. New container prices also increased in response to expectations for better trade growth and efforts by container manufacturers to better align shift capacity with lower production volumes, causing new 20' dry container prices to increase into the range of $2,000," he noted.

Sondey also noted that trade disruption like the coronavirus have had positive and negative impacts on container supply and demand in the past.

