Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of February 16 - 22 for healthcare investors.

SUNDAY (2/16): FDA action date for Agile Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AGRX) contraceptive patch Twirla. A decision may be announced today.

TUESDAY (2/18): FDA action date for six-week dosing for Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda.

WEDNESDAY (2/19): Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB): Conference call on CLR 131 Phase 2 data.

THURSDAY (2/20): Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR, Orlando, FL (5 days).

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN): Investor Day, NYC.

FDA action date for Baudax Bio's (NASDAQ:BXRX) IV meloxicam for moderate-to-severe pain.

FRIDAY (2/21): FDA action date for Esperion Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ESPR) bempedoic acid for high LDL-C and H. Lundbeck A/S's (OTC:HLUKF) eptinezumab for migraine prevention (filed by Alder BioPharmaceuticals).