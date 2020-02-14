Sandstorm Gold reports Q4 earnings beat, uplisting to NYSE

Sandstorm Gold (SAND +2.5% ) is on the move after reporting slightly better than expected Q4 earnings and receiving approval from the New York Stock Exchange to transfer its listing from the NYSE American to the NYSE.

The company expects to begin trading on the NYSE effective at the open on Feb. 21.

Sandstorm says Q4 net income nearly doubled to $5.3M from the prior-year quarter, while revenues rose 37% to $24M and attributable gold equiv. oz. sold rose 13.6% to 16,113.

For the full year, net income nearly tripled to $16.4M, revenues rose to a record $89.4M and attributable gold equiv. oz. sold increased 10.7% to 63,829.

Based on existing royalties, Sandstorm forecasts FY 2020 attributable gold equiv. oz. sold at 60K-70K.