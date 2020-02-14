Weak guidance sends American Axle lower

American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -6% ) falls after investors latch on to the company's guidance update.

American Axle expects FY20 revenue of $5.80B to $6.00B vs. $6.09B consensus.

The company is targeting an adjusted EBITDA margin of ~16% of sales and adjusted free cash flow of approximately $300M. The latter target assumes capital spending of approximately 5.5% of sales.

"We are focused on further free cash flow generation and debt reduction while continuing to invest in advanced propulsion technologies to drive future profitable growth for AAM," says CEO David Dauch on the road ahead.

