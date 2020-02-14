Individual millionaires drive Blackstone's growth - WSJ

Blackstone Group (BX), the alternative asset giant that grew its business by serving the world's largest institutions, is now turning to individual investors, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Blackstone drew in a record $26B from individuals last year, spanning investors with millions down to those committing as little as $2,500.

It's mostly reaching that group through arrangements with wealth-management giants like Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

The Blackstone Real-Estate Income Trust (BREIT) forms the centerpiece of the firm's retail strategy; the three-year-old non-traded REIT closed 2019 with $13B in assets, almost triple a year earlier.

In October, Blackstone President Jonathan Gray said that BREIT has the potential to become one of the firm's largest economic contributors.

Its fees, though, are high vs. passive-investment products that have surged in popularity. And those fees could have new investors look elsewhere if the investments returns flag.

So far, BREIT's annualized returns net of fees since inception are ~10%.