More on Techprecision's Q3 results; shares down ~3%

  • Techprecision (OTCQB:TPCS -3.7%) reported Q3 revenue decline of 14% Y/Y to $3.67M, company says the quarter results were negatively impacted by learning-curve related cost overruns that resulted in negative margins and increased loss provisions on a limited number of new projects.
  • Q3 Gross margin fell by 1,417 bps to 8.6%.
  • Company reported loss from operations of $348.36k for the quarter, compared to income of $339.45k year ago.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $609.4k, compared to $120.87k in prior year same quarter.
  • Previously: Techprecision reports Q3 results (Feb. 13)
