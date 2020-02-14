More on Techprecision's Q3 results; shares down ~3%
- Techprecision (OTCQB:TPCS -3.7%) reported Q3 revenue decline of 14% Y/Y to $3.67M, company says the quarter results were negatively impacted by learning-curve related cost overruns that resulted in negative margins and increased loss provisions on a limited number of new projects.
- Q3 Gross margin fell by 1,417 bps to 8.6%.
- Company reported loss from operations of $348.36k for the quarter, compared to income of $339.45k year ago.
- Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $609.4k, compared to $120.87k in prior year same quarter.
