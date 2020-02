Telus (NYSE:TU) is down 2.2% the day after its Q4 earnings, largely in line with expectations after revenue growth of just under 3%.

The telecom was cut to Sector Perform by National Bank Financial, from its previous rating of Outperform.

NBF set its price target to C$55; that now implies 3.2% upside, with the shares down 2.2% in Toronto.

Sentiment is positive across the board; sell-side analysts are Bullish and so are Seeking Alpha authors, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Bullish.