Energy Fuels unveils $16.6M-share bought deal at $1.47

Energy Fuels (UUUU -10.8% ) nears its 52-week low after announcing a $16.6M common share bought deal at $1.47/share, with an underwriters option to purchase up to $2.5M of additional shares.

The company says it plans to use the proceeds to increase uranium and/or vanadium production at several properties in response to Pres. Trump's $1.5B budget proposal to establish a strategic uranium reserve, among other reasons.

Energy Fuels President and CEO Mark Chalmers has praised the proposal "an important step toward addressing the devastating impact of our nation's overdependence on uranium imports from Russia and its allies, which is displacing free market uranium and forcing U.S. mines out of business."