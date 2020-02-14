Royal Caribbean plans cruises for crisis responders

Royal Caribbean (RCL -0.6% ) says it will dedicate two ships to humanitarian efforts in Australia and California to support some of the people affected by recent crises.

Spectrum of the Seas will travel to Australia and be deployed on complimentary cruises sailing from Sydney in support of Australia's first responder community. In addition, Celebrity Millennium is repositioning to the west coast of the U.S. earlier than previously scheduled and will offer a series of "Cruising for Heroes" sailings in support of California firefighters, other first responders and veterans.

Royal Caribbean also plans to dedicate a ship in China to a series of complimentary sailings to thank first responders and medical personnel when the outbreak is under control.

CEO Richard Fain says the cruise line operator is also working with suppliers to deliver one million N-95 protective masks into China for government distribution into affected areas.

Source: Press Release