Woodside holds on to Senegal project stake as challenge fails

ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) sale of a 35% stake in a $4.2B Senegal oil and gas project to Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEY) is cleared by an International Chamber of Commerce panel, resolving a challenge by Australian partner FAR Ltd.
The panel ruled FAR did not have a pre-emptive right to match the offer for the stake in the Sangomar project that ConocoPhillips sold to Woodside in 2016 for just $350M.
The resolution of the case comes as Woodside and its partners have started development of the Sangomar project, following final investment decisions in January, with first production expected in 2023.
