Botswana eyes new De Beers diamond sales deal

Botswana plans to conclude negotiations by the end of April with Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) De Beers on a diamond sales agreement to replace the current 10-year deal, the country's minister of mineral resources says.

The government wants to see more gems cut and polished in the country - the world's second biggest diamond producer - creating jobs and increasing state coffers.

A deal is crucial for both parties: Botswana accounts for more than two-thirds of De Beers' production, while the country relies on the gems for 90% of its exports and wants to derive as much benefit as possible from its mineral wealth.