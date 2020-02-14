Analysts warn on Dollar Tree

Cleveland Research warns on downside for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) a few weeks ahead of the company's report on the holiday quarter. The boutique firm reportedly dropped its sales estimates well below the consensus marks.

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss sees the recent shortfalls with Dollar Tree as "company specific," noting peers Dollar General, Walmart and Target continue to execute well against the current backdrop. DLTR is rated by JPMorgan as Neutral vs. the Overweight rating for Dollar General.

Dollar Tree is expected to report earnings sometimes during the first week of March.

Dollar Tree is down 6.2% YTD vs. the 1.5% gain for Dollar General.