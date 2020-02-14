Trupanion -13% as RayJay turns neutral

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) sinks 13% after Raymond James analyst John Ransom downgrades the stock to Market Perform from Outperform.

In the past six months, TRUP has climbed 14% vs. the financials sector median performance of 7.5%.

Quant rating is Neutral; before the downgrade, Sell-Side average rating was Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 1 Neutral).

Shares fell even as Q4 results beat estimates. Q4 EPS of 2 cents exceeded consensus of 1 cent and rebounded from a loss of 1 cent per share in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $105.5M came in better than the $104.9M consensus and improved from $82.6M a year ago.

Trupanion guides for Q1 revenue of $110M-$111M vs. consensus of $108.4M and FY2020 revenue of $476M-$482M vs. consensus of $465.1M.

Sees 2020 adjusted operating income of ~$57M vs. $44M in 2019.

Previously: Trupanion EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 13)