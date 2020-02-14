D.A. Davidson sees Freshpet racing to triple digits

Feb. 14, 2020 11:43 AM ETFreshpet, Inc. (FRPT)FRPTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Freshpet (FRPT +5.3%) rallies after D.A. Davidson points to upside potential of more than 40% for shares off its higher forecast for the total addressable pet food market.
  • A couple of potential Freshpet catalysts ahead are the CAGNY conference presentation next week and the investor day event scheduled for February 25.
  • D.A. Davison lifts its price target all the way up to $102 vs. the average sell-side PT of $61.89.
  • Shares of Freshpet carved out a new 52-week high of $72.57 earlier in today's session.
