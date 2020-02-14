Shell to use portfolio LNG volumes to support Lake Charles plant - report

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) will support its half of the joint venture with Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to build the Lake Charles LNG export terminal in Louisiana with volumes in its existing portfolio rather than with new long-term offtake contracts tied the facility, S&P Global Platts reports.

While Lake Charles LNG has yet to make a final investment decision, Shell is confident its ~75M metric ton liquefied natural gas portfolio is sufficient to cover its end of the venture, according to the report.

The decision is said to reflect the advantage Shell enjoys over most other North American developers in adding liquefaction capacity, thanks to the strength of its LNG value chain through which it has a role in 20% of the world's LNG production.

If FID is reached, completion of the 16.4M mt/year capacity Lake Charles terminal is targeted for late 2025.