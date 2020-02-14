SPX down 5% post Q4 results

SPX (SPXC -5.6% ) reported Q4 revenue of $444.6M (-0.1% Y/Y), and adj. revenue of $445.1M (+3.9% Y/Y).

Revenue by segments: HVAC $193.8M (+6.1% Y/Y); Detection & Measurement $100.5M (+4.3% Y/Y); and Engineered Solutions $150.8M (+1.1% Y/Y).

Q4 Operating margin declined by 40 bps to 11.5%; and Adj. operating margin 14.1% (flat).

Operating margin by segments: HVAC 19.7% down by 70 bps ; Detection & Measurement 22.4% down by 320 bps ; Engineered Solutions 10.7% up by 310 bps .

Q4 Adj. segment income was $79.4M (+5.2% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 22 bps to 17.8%.

Net cash from operating activities for the quarter was $78.8M, compared to $97.3M a year ago.

Company completed three attractive, strategic acquisitions, including the purchase of Patterson-Kelley, within HVAC segment, which accelerates growth and strengthens market position in commercial high efficiency boilers.

FY20 Guidance: Adj. Revenue of ~$1.6B vs. $1.58B consensus; Adj. segment income margin of 15%-16%; Adj. operating margin ~11.5%; and Adj. EPS of $2.90 to $3.05 vs. $2.93 consensus.

Previously: SPX EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Feb. 13)