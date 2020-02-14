Cole Haan to go public

Cole Haan (CLHN) files for a $100M IPO on the Nasdaq.

Cole Haan was acquired from Nike (NYSE:NKE) by Apax Partners in 2013.

The company discloses FY19 revenue of $687M (+14% Y/Y) and net income of $33M (+43%).

Cole Haan's North American wholesale partners include Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Bloomingdale's (NYSE:M), Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), Amazon, Zappos and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX). Competitors include Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), Allen Edmonds (owned by Caleres (NYSE:CAL)) and Johnston & Murphy (owned by Genesco (NYSE:GCO)).

The last U.S. footwear IPOs were Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and Heelys all the way back in 2006.

SEC Form S-1