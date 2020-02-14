Jet buyers back Boeing-Embraer deal as Airbus expands reach - Reuters

Some of the world's biggest aircraft buyers are urging the European Union to clear Boeing's (NYSE:BA) tie-up with Embraer (NYSE:ERJ), fearing Embraer's commercial aviation business would struggle on its own, Reuters reports.

Airbus' deal to increase its controlling stake in the A220 regional jet program - Embraer's main rival - leaves the Brazilian company looking increasingly exposed and raises pressure on Embraer and Boeing to complete a similar tie-up, according to the report.

Buyers typically favor greater choice of suppliers, but airlines and lessors appear to support the Boeing-Embraer deal, expressing fears whether Embraer would be able to offer an indefinite alternative to a jet now backed by a much larger manufacturer.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) CEO Aengus Kelly, for one, urges the European Commission to back the deal, saying otherwise it is "likely that Airbus will corner part of the narrow-body market, which will be poor for the consumer... It just won't happen that Embraer is a viable long-term competitor, standalone, against the power of Airbus."