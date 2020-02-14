Stocks turn indecisive in midday trading

Stocks are mixed as decent economic reports aren't enough to push stock averages further into record territory but coronavirus fears aren't bad enough to pull them down.

The morning's economic reports — retail sales, industrial production, import/export prices, consumer sentiment — either came in as expected or a little better than consensus.

The Nasdaq clings to a 0.1% rise , the S&P 500 is essentially flat, and the Dow falls 0.1% .

Crude oil pushes up 1.0% to $51.93 per barrel; gold rises 0.4% to $1,584.60 per ounce.

Bonds rally, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling almost 4 basis points to 1.58%.

By S&P 500 industry sector, real estate ( +0.9% ), utilities ( +0.4% ), and information technology ( +0.4% ) outpace the broader market, while energy ( -1.0% ) and health care ( -0.2% ) lag the most.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe closed down 0.1% , but was up 1.5% for the week; the FTSE 100 fell 0.6% , ending the week 0.8% lower; the DAX ended the session basically flat, but was up 1.7% for the last 5 trading days.