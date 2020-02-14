Videogame sales fall for sixth straight month

Videogame sales declined year-over-year for the sixth straight month in January, with drops in software and accessory sales joining the now-regular drop in hardware.

Sales fell 26% overall from January 2019, to $678M, according to NPD Group's survey. Along with a 35% drop in hardware sales to $129M, software declined 31% to $311M, and accessories/game cards dropped 11%, to $238M.

In hardware, all platforms declined from a year ago, though Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY) again led them in unit and dollar sales.

Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller topped the accessory charts for the third straight month.

Software fell as the release slate faced a tough comp against last year's Kingdom Hearts III and Resident Evil 2, analyst Mat Piscatella notes. The dollar sales chart was topped by Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (OTC:NCBDY), which took the lead over Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Those two titles were followed up by a pair of EA releases, Madden NFL 20 at No. 3 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at No. 4.

Rounding out the January software top 10: No. 5, Grand Theft Auto V (NASDAQ:TTWO); No. 6, NBA 2K20 (TTWO); No. 7, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 8, Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 9, Ring Fit Adventure (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 10, Red Dead Redemption 2 (TTWO).

Related tickers: OTCPK:NTDOY -0.8% , SNE -1.3% , MSFT +0.3% , EA +0.7% , ATVI +0.9% , TTWO +1.1% , T -0.3% , OTCPK:UBSFY +0.2% , OTC:NCBDY, OTCPK:SQNNY, OTCPK:CCOEY, OTCPK:SGAMY. Retail stock: GME -1.3% .