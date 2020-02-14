New Instructure bid still too low - Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson says Thoma Bravo's raised $49/share bid for Instructure (NYSE:INST) might still prove to be too low for shareholder approval.
The firm previously estimated that the offer price would need to be $50+ per share to obtain approval.
Peterson says it's likely that Instructure will remain a public company. The analyst says potential value creation in the future could come from divesting the Bridge business, expanding the product portfolio, or focusing on FCF expansion.
Raymond James maintains a Market Perform rating on Instructure. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.
Instructure shares are up 3.5% to $47.60.