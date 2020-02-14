Total considers stopping fuel oil sales for power, CEO says

Total (TOT -0.6% ) may stop sales of fuel oil to power markets in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint and grow its renewable power business, CEO Patrick Pouyanne tells Reuters.

Total is Europe's largest refiner and one of the world's largest oil and gas trading businesses.

The company's petroleum product sales, which include refined products and chemicals, reached 4.1M bbl/day in 2019, with fuel oil for both power and shipping accounting for ~5% of its total refined products output.

Total has said it aims to cut the carbon intensity of its products by 15% by 2030 from 2015 levels.