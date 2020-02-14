White House may unveil follow-up tax plan in September, Kudlow says

The Trump administration may introduce a follow-up tax cut plan in September that may include a 10% middle-class tax cut and may make permanent some of the tax cuts in the 2017 tax reform bill, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network today.

"We'd love to have a 10% middle-class tax cut, and we would love to strengthen and make permanent some of the other tax cuts," he said in an interview.

Previously: Kudlow sees tax cuts 2.0 unveiled later this year - CNBC (Jan. 15)