PPL lower as guidance disappoints; raises carbon emissions reduction goal

PPL Corp. (PPL -2.6% ) slides after topping Q4 earnings estimates but revenues came in light, and the midpoint of its FY 2020 EPS guidance is below analyst consensus.

PPL also raised its quarterly dividend by just 0.6% to $0.415/share from $0.4125.

Q4 net income fell to $364M from $415M in the year-ago period, and revenue inched higher to $1.95B but came in short of analyst consensus of $2.08B.

PPL sees 2020 EPS of $2.40-$2.60 compared with $2.53 consensus, and cuts 2021 guidance to $2.40-$2.60 from its previous outlook of $2.50-$2.80, reflecting lower expected foreign currency exchange rate forecasts.

The company also raises its carbon emissions reduction goal to 80% from 2010 levels by 2050 and advances its prior 70% reduction goal by 10 years to 2040, with plans to achieve the goals through various actions including replacing Kentucky coal-fired generation over time with a mix of renewables and natural gas.