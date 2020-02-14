Third Point media moves: Adding ViacomCBS, selling Fox

Among media moves made by Dan Loeb and his Third Point in Q4 were securing a $115M stake in ViacomCBS (VIAC -1.2% , VIACA -1% ) - the media giant that came into being with the Dec. 4 re-merger of Viacom and CBS.

Among dispositions, Third Point sold more than a third of its holdings in Fox (FOX -1.2% , FOXA -0.9% ), reporting a holding of 5M class A shares vs. a previous 8M.

Meanwhile, while Loeb has continued to call for Sony (SNE -1.3% ) to split its chip business off from the media units, Third Point has retained a 1.5M-share stake in the company.

And it maintains a small 250,000-share stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO).