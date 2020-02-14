Good news/bad news: Consumer keeps confident as job openings fall

In a week with relatively few economic reports, the data shows a balanced picture. One data point of note: The number of job openings in December fell to its lowest level in two years and the number of unemployed now outnumber the number nongovernment job openings.
Still, the consumer, the driver of the economy, continues to feel optimistic.
Stronger-than-expected: The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey came in at 100.9 in February, better than the 99.5 consensus and nearly reaching its expansion peak of 101.4 set in March 2018; index of consumer expectations, at 92.6, exceeds the 90.3 estimate, while the current economic conditions print slightly disappointed.
Fewer initial jobless claims were filed than expected — 205K vs. the 211K expected; continuous claims of 1.698M came in lower than the 1.745M expected.
January import prices were unchanged vs. December, but still beat the consensus for a 0.2% decline; export prices increased 0.7% vs. the estimate for no change.
In-line: January retail sales, up 0.3% vs. December, and retail sales, excluding auto, also rising 0.3%, both matched consensus.
January's core consumer price index +0.2% met expectations and increased from +0.1% in December.
Industrial production fell 0.3% to 109.2 in January, in-line with consensus and a tick better than the 0.4% decline in December; capacity utilization of 76.8% also matched consensus.
December business inventories rose 0.1% to $2.040B, matching consensus.
Weaker-than-expected: The University of Michigan's index consumer sentiment survey's current economic conditions index came in at 113.8 for February, falling short of the 115.0 consensus and declining from 114.4 in January.
Falling just under consensus of +0.2%, January's consumer price index rose 0.1% from December.
Job openings in December fell more than expected — to 6.432M vs. 6.775M consensus and 6.787M in November.
Coming up next week: Monday, market's closed for President's Day holiday; on Tuesday, February's New York Empire manufacturing index; on Wednesday, January building permits, and PPI, and housing starts; on Thursday, February Philly Fed manufacturing index; on Friday, February manufacturing PMI, services PMI, Markit Composite PMI and January's existing home sales.