Good news/bad news: Consumer keeps confident as job openings fall

In a week with relatively few economic reports, the data shows a balanced picture. One data point of note: The number of job openings in December fell to its lowest level in two years and the number of unemployed now outnumber the number nongovernment job openings.

Still, the consumer, the driver of the economy, continues to feel optimistic.

Stronger-than-expected: The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey came in at 100.9 in February, better than the 99.5 consensus and nearly reaching its expansion peak of 101.4 set in March 2018; index of consumer expectations, at 92.6, exceeds the 90.3 estimate, while the current economic conditions print slightly disappointed.