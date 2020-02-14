Amazon, Flipkart push back against Indian e-commerce tax

Amazon (AMZN -0.7% ) and Flipkart (WMT +0.4% ) are among the retailers lobbying against India's proposed tax on third-party sellers, according to a document viewed by Reuters.

The proposed 1% tax on each sale made by third-party sellers goes up for parliament vote next month. If approved, the tax would start in April.

The government says the tax is needed to counter an economic slowdown caused by weaker consumer demand.

A presentation by the e-commerce lobbying group Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry says the tax will hurt the nascent e-commerce sector.