Ag names Nutrien, Mosaic and CF downgraded at Citi

Nutrien (NTR -3.2% ), Mosaic (MOS -3.7% ) and CF Industries (CF -2.5% ) all sink into the red after Citigroup's P.J. Juvekar downgrades the three fertilizer firms to Neutral from Buy, with respective price targets $47, $21 and $43, citing high inventories and flatter cost curves.

The impact of coronavirus seems negative for demand in China, Juvekar says; while Hubei province has ~25% of Chinese phosphate capacity, the Chinese government issued a directive designating the fertilizer industry as a "critical" sector and said phosphate production would resume, but prices for crop nutrient diammonium phosphate have hardly moved since the virus outbreak.