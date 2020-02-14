Extraction Oil cuts 20% of workforce

Extraction Oil and Gas (XOG -8.7% ) says it is laying off 20% of its Colorado workforce, slightly more than 60 people, eliminating jobs at its Denver headquarters and field operations in the DJ Basin.

Extraction's workforce had climbed to nearly 300 employees early last year, but weaker oil and gas prices coupled with a difficult local regulatory environment has complicated business for the company.

The company received a citation from the city of Broomfield, where the noise from its 18-well drilling and fracking operation triggered a new nighttime noise ordinance it violated last week.