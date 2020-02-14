FTS upped to Buy at Stifel, seeing positive free cash flow in 2020

FTS International (FTSI +1.8% ) is higher after winning an upgrade to Buy from Hold with a $3 price target from Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro, who says the company's Q4 results and guidance lifted his confidence in expectations for 2020-21 EBITDA and free cash flow.

Gengaro says the combination of a modestly improving near-term outlook and progress on cost savings should lead to positive free cash flow in 2020.

In addition, frac fleet attrition combined with limited new investments in equipment should lead to a more balanced market by 2021 and to multiple expansion in 2020 for FTS, the analyst says.

FTS' average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Neutral, while its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.