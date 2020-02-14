UBS wants Russia to return its planes

UBS (UBS -0.6% ), Switzerland's largest bank, is seeking to reverse a Moscow court decision that allowed the seizure of two Bombardier Challenger 650 jets leased to brother Dmitry and Alexey Ananiev, the former co-owners of Promsvyazbank PJSC, Bloomberg reports.

Opposing UBS are Russia's central bank, which spent 113.4B rubles ($1.8B) in 2018 to bail out Promsvyazbank, and the Russian government, which became a shareholder of the Moscow-based lender.

Promsvyazbank took control of the aircraft, along with other assets belonging to the Ananievs, to help compensate for estimated losses of 282B rubles.

The Ananievs left the country and were later charged with embezzlement.

UBS, though, said the jets aren't owned by Anianevs. A judge agreed in December to return Dmitry's plane to UBS, but Promsvyazbank appealed, arguing that Dmitry had leased the jet through an affiliated company that had the right to purchase it.