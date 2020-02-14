Duke Energy upgraded at BAML on valuation
Feb. 14, 2020 3:19 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)DUKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Duke Energy (DUK +1%) is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform with a $106 price target, raised from $96, at BofA Merrill Lynch, citing valuation as the stock has underperformed the Utilities Select Sector index by 15%.
- BAML analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith says his prior thesis was underpinned by negative earnings revision risk due to potential lack of execution and lower quality renewable earnings, but his concerns were abated by the company's better than expected earnings and guidance.
- The analyst also cites Duke's improving balance sheet strength and an increase in its guided capital spending.
- DUK's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Neutral, but its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.