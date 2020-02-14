First Quantum says coronavirus stalling talks on Zambia stake sale

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF +1.3% ) says discussions to sell minority stakes in its Zambian mines have stalled because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

First Quantum disclosed last September that it was in talks with China's Jiangxi Copper for a potential sale of stakes in its Kansanshi and Sentinel mines, but "any actual face-to-face conversations haven't been able to take place or even be arranged," President Clive Newall said on today's earnings conference call.

Also, the miner will publish a technical report on expanding the Kansanshi mine - the largest in Africa - by the end of this year's Q1 but will not make a final investment decision for at least three years as it prioritizes debt reduction, CEO Philip Pascall said.

A report last month said First Quantum was weighing a ~$1B investment to increase production and head off declines at Kansanshi.