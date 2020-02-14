Apple designing 5G iPhone antenna - Fast Company

Apple (AAPL -0.2% ) will design its own antenna for the 5G iPhone after turning down Qualcomm's (QCOM -0.7% ) offering, according to Fast Company sources.

Qualcomm will provide its 5G chip Snapdragon X55, but Apple didn't think the design of its QTM 525 millimeter-wave antenna module matched the iPhone's sleek look.

Apple does design on multiple tracks at once and one version does include Qualcomm's chip and antenna, so that combo could still be chosen for the fall lineup.

Apple included an in-house antenna on the iPhone 4, and users complained that the devices dropped calls when held in certain positions. Sources say a more recent antenna attempt required twice as much power as comparable models.