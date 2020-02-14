International Paper resumed with Neutral tag at Credit Suisse

Coverage of International Paper (IP -0.5% ) is resumed at Credit Suisse with a Neutral rating and $48 price target, saying the company's dominant domestic position limits growth options in the U.S. and quality targets overseas are few.

Credit Suisse analyst Lars Kjellberg sees IP's strengths as cash flow generation and domestic containerboard operations, while weaknesses are limited options to deploy capital to grow its core domestic containerboard operations, a weak cost position in pulp, and the structurally declining uncoated free sheet business.

Kjellberg says he would like to see IP restructure its weak pulp business and figure out what to do with the uncoated freesheet business.

IP's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.