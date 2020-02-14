Oil snaps five-week losing streak with best showing this year

Crude oil futures scored their first weekly gain in six weeks, as investors bet the economic impact of the coronavirus would be short-lived.

U.S. WTI crude closed +1.2% today to cap a 3.4% gain on the week to $52.05/bbl, while April Brent settled +1.7% today and 5.2% for the week to $57.32/bbl.

Crude's climb this week follows sharp declines over the past several weeks which "has likely been completed and is being replaced by accumulation as well as short covering from speculators who have recently entered the market," says Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch & Associates.

A reported oil "buying spree" by Chinese refiners also helped to ease worries about a slowdown in oil demand from the spread of the coronavirus.

But crude's gains "may prove fleeting if market participants are given cause to think that the worst of the outbreak is not over yet, which could exert greater downward pressure on global demand," FXTM analyst Han Tan tells MarketWatch.

