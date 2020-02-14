ISS supports proposals around InterXion/Digital Realty deal

Influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services has weighed in in favor of proposals tied to InterXion's (NYSE:INXN) stock-for-stock combination with Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).

The InterXion extraordinary meeting is set for Feb. 27.

Shareholders will consider Dutch transaction formalities covering the reorganization of InterXion following the completion of the exchange offer.

“Approval of the presented resolutions would allow shareholders to retain the optionality of tendering their shares into the offer," ISS says.