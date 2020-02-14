Stocks hover near records despite coronavirus concerns

Stocks wavered between small gains and losses before finishing mostly higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at new all-time highs, following strong earnings from Nvidia and a late-day report that the Trump administration was considering a tax incentive for Americans to buy stocks.

Despite continued increases in coronavirus cases in China, stocks ended with back-to-back weekly gains, with the Dow Jones index rising 1%, the S&P 500 adding 1.6%, and the Nasdaq rallying 2.2%.

"We're surprised at how sanguine the market is," says Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, chief investment officer of Goldman Sachs' private wealth management group, since "realistically, the data are very, very uncertain."

Investors did lean defensively in today's trade, however, as shown by gains in the Treasury market and the leadership from the S&P's real estate (+1.1%) and utilities (+0.7%) sectors, perhaps as a precaution in front of the three-day weekend.

The energy sector (-0.8%) was the day's worst performer, even though WTI crude oil capped its strongest week of the year, gaining 1.2% for the day and 3.4% for the week to settle at $52.05/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, driving yields lower across the curve, with the two-year yield dropping 5 bps to 1.42% and the 10-year yield shedding 3 bps to 1.58%.