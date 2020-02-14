Talks to sell Victoria's Secret to spill into next week - CNBC

  • Talks to sell L Brands' (NYSE:LB) Victoria’s Secret brand to Sycamore Partners will extend into next week, CNBC reports.
  • L Brands had hoped to complete a deal by the end of this week, but the complex deal structure had created headaches, and the company now aims to announce a deal as soon as Tuesday, according to the report.
  • L Brands Chairman and CEO Les Wexner reportedly could step down as CEO as part of the deal.
  • A deal price for Victoria's Secret is not known, but analysts at MKM Partners earlier this week estimated a sale could fetch $2B-$3.4B.
