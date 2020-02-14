Boeing submits initial plan to FAA on 737 MAX wiring concerns - CNBC

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has provided preliminary recommendations to the Federal Aviation Administration on how to resolve concerns over the placement of wiring bundles on its grounded 737 MAX, CNBC reports.

Boeing believes it does not need to modify the wiring bundles or move their location within the plane, according to the report.

Technical staff with the FAA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency have raised questions about the potential for the wiring bundles to cause a short circuit on the MAX, which could lead to a crash in a worst-case scenario if pilots did not handle the situation correctly.