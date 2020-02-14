Motorola wins $765M judgment against Hytera

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has prevailed in U.S. District Court in lawsuits against Hytera for trade secret theft and copyright infringement.

The jury gave Motorola the maximum amount requested, the company says: $764.6M in compensatory and punitive damages.

Those break down to $345.8M in compensatory damages and $418.8M in punitive damages.

Motorola will now seek a worldwide injunction against Hytera.

The original trade secret theft complaint covered two-way radios and repeaters and was filed March 14, 2017; the complaint was amended July 30, 2018 to include copyright infringement.

This case is separate from a patent infringement case pending by Motorola against Hytera, expected to proceed to trial later this year or early next year.