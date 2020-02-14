GM says no plans to slow production at U.S. truck plants from coronavirus

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is striving to maintain the flow of parts to some of its most profitable U.S. factories in an effort to keep them from becoming the next plants to be idled by the coronavirus outbreak in China, Bloomberg reports.

GM does not expect to pause production at plants in Michigan, Indiana and Texas, a company spokesperson tells Reuters, following comments from a United Auto Workers union member at the Flint, Mich., heavy-duty pickup factory that the threat of parts shortages is growing.

The UAW member said GMs factories in Fort Wayne, Ind., Arlington, Tex., and Flint could run out of certain parts; the plants assemble Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks and full-size SUVs including the Cadillac Escalade, some of the company's most lucrative models.

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) today became the latest automaker to announce that a lack of components sourced from China will disrupt production in other countries, joining Hyundai, Nissan and Renault.