Repsol to recognize €837M provision in Talisman arbitration

Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) says it will recognize a provision of €837M ($908.9M) in its FY 2019 financial statements related to long-running arbitration proceedings against its Talisman Energy subsidiaries.

Repsol says the amount relates to a partial award by the arbitration tribunal, but possible compensation for the proceedings is not yet known; Addax and Sinopec are asking for a total compensation of ~$5.5B.

Separately, Repsol says the start of production at the Yme oilfield, its largest project off Norway, will be delayed until H2 2020 as preparations are taking longer than expected.

Repsol, which holds a 55% stake in the project targeting 65M boe in recoverable reserves, previously expected the field to start by July.