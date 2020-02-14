Veon sinks as analysts pull back targets
Feb. 14, 2020 6:23 PM ETVEON Ltd. (VEON)VEONBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Shares in Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) fell 10.3% in Nasdaq trading today after the company's Q4 earnings report, which was mostly in line but worried analysts concerned about execution risk.
- Revenues were flat at $2.25B, while operating profit (pre-IFRS) rose to $369M from a year-ago $208M.
- EBITDA rose 13.1% on an IFRS-adjusted basis, and 30.9% as reported, to $935M.
- The company also said Vasyl Latsanych would step down as CEO of Russia operations at the end of June, and declared a final dividend of $0.15/share (bringing the fiscal 2019 total to $0.28).
- It guided to low single-digit local currency growth in total revenue, along with EBITDA growth in the mid-single digits. "Growth will continue to be data-led and enabled through the expansion of our 3G and 4G networks where our goal is to raise 4G ARPU through continued deployment of new services."
- The report resulted in analyst cuts: VTB Capital cut it to Hold, with a price target of $2.90 (now implying 19% upside after today's drop).
- Meanwhile JPMorgan pointed to worsening visibility and increasing execution risk in downgrading to Underweight from Overweight. It's reduced its December 2020 target to $2.90 from $3.40.